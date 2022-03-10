Publics see progress with digital retailing

The nation's public auto retailers say they're making progress with their digital retailing initiatives, from expanding the tools' capabilities to getting more consumers to transact through the platforms.

Here are some of the results and initiatives the public retailers highlighted in their fourth-quarter financial results.

Asbury sold roughly 16,000 vehicles through its Clicklane digital sales tool between the second and fourth quarters of 2021, its first three full quarters of operation. More than 5,000 vehicles were sold through Clicklane in the fourth quarter — 47 percent of them new models — Dan Clara, Asbury's operations senior vice president, said on a February earnings call.