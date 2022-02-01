PSD Automotive, Envision Motors among dealership buyers

PSD Automotive Group bought its first Lexus dealership last month as part of a two-store acquisition in Connecticut, according to the broker who handled the sale.

PSD Automotive purchased David McDermott Lexus of New Haven and Dave McDermott Chevrolet, both in East Haven, on Jan. 18 from dealer David McDermott of McDermott Auto Group, who retired.

The two dealerships were the last that McDermott owned, according to Haig Partners, a buy-sell firm in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Alan Haig, president of Haig Partners, along with partner Nathan Klebacha represented McDermott in the transaction.

"My family has been encouraging me for years to retire," McDermott said in a statement. "When the buy-sell market heated up, I decided that the time was right to sell the dealerships."

PSD Automotive is retaining the stores' names. The group, of Bridgewater, N.J., now has 33 dealerships, according to Haig Partners.

"I'd like to congratulate Dave McDermott as he begins his retirement," Patrick Dibre, owner of PSD Automotive, said in a statement. "Everything went very smoothly and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Lexus and Chevrolet in southern Connecticut."

In May, PSD Automotive bought Partyka Chevrolet and Partyka Mazda, both in Hamden, Conn., from Lee Partyka.