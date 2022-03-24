Postal Service to buy 50,000 delivery vehicles in $3 billion initial order; agency to double EV purchases

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Postal Service said on Thursday it placed an initial $2.98 billion order for 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Corp. and will double its initial planned EV purchases.

U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy said that based on USPS's reform efforts and "our improving outlook, we have determined that increasing our initial electric vehicle purchase from 5,000 to 10,019 makes good sense from an operational and financial perspective."

House Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney praised the increase in EV purchases but said "it is still not enough."

USPS still plans to buy about 80 percent gasoline-powered models. Maloney said USPS "must prioritize the acquisition of electric vehicles or it will be stuck with outdated technology that further pollutes our environment for decades."

Previously, DeJoy committed to buying at least 10 percent EVs as part of a multibillion-dollar plan to retire 30-year-old delivery vehicles.

USPS in February rejected a bid by the White House and the EPA to reconsider its plans to buy mostly gasoline-powered vehicles and hold a new hearing.

USPS said it expects the vehicles will begin appearing on carrier routes in late 2023.