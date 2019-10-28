Porsche to try out online sales

Porsche is launching online car sales in the U.S. in a nod to shifting consumer shopping preferences.

The pilot project with 25 dealers allows customers to shop vehicle inventory and complete paperwork online.

Once an online order is submitted, customers must visit the dealership for final signatures and to collect their vehicle, Porsche said.

The online sales program could roll out across Porsche's 191 U.S. dealers , depending on the results of the pilot.

"Porsche is always looking for new ways to meet customer expectations," Porsche Cars North American CEO Klaus Zellmer said in a statement. "For our dealerships … we think this blend of digital and physical interaction with customers will only strengthen their business."

Digital first

An industry transition to online sales is in progress, with automakers and some retailers working to establish digital retailing purchase processes. Some dealers see the model as a means to faster, easier car buying.

The Porsche pilot features new and pre-owned vehicles in a participating dealership's inventory. The online service covers all aspects of buying, financing or leasing a vehicle, including payment and trade-in calculators, credit approval, and financing and insurance options through Porsche Financial Services.

Customers can upload photos of their driver's license for ID verification and car pictures for trade-in valuation. Once complete, the dealer will prepare the necessary paperwork for signing when the customer arrives.

The new process is integrated into the websites of participating dealers.

Porsche in Germany is launching a similar program as the sports car brand looks to expand its overall digital business.

