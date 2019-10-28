Porsche to try out online sales

Porsche is launching online car sales in the U.S. in a nod to shifting consumer shopping preferences.

The pilot project with 25 dealers allows customers to shop vehicle inventory and complete paperwork online.

Once an online order is submitted, customers must visit the dealership for final signatures and to collect their vehicle, Porsche said.

The online sales program could roll out across Porsche's 191 U.S. dealers , depending on the results of the pilot.