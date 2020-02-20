Porsche reaches top of Consumer Reports' brand rankings; Tesla rises to 11th

Porsche and Genesis took the top two spots of Consumer Reports' annual ranking of the most reliable automotive brands.

Subaru, which won the top spot in 2019, fell to third place.

Fiat came in last in the brand rankings for the fourth straight year. The lowest spots on Consumer Reports' rankings stayed relatively the same from last year, including Mitsubishi, Jeep, Land Rover, Cadillac, Jaguar and Alfa Romeo.

"CR only recommends one of the 36 total vehicles it has tested from that group — the Jeep Grand Cherokee," a press release Thursday said.

Acura fell eight spots to 24th place in 2020 due to its MDX and RDX crossovers, Consumer Reports said.

Tesla, which fell below the brand rankings last year, rose eight spots to 11th place due to improved reliability of the brand's Model 3 and Model S sedans. It ranked higher than any other U.S.-owned brand. Ford Motor Co.'s Lincoln line was the second-best American car brand, placing 13th but falling five spots.

Buick finished the highest among General Motors' brands, placing 19th, down one spot from last year.

"The brands at the top of our rankings do a great job of producing cars that perform well in our road tests, and are reliable, safe, and highly satisfying," Jake Fisher, senior director of automotive testing at Consumer Reports, said in the release. "That's especially remarkable for brands like Subaru, Mazda, Hyundai and Kia that offer many affordably priced options."