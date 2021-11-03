First Canadian Porsche Experience Center planned for Toronto area

The Toronto area will be the first Canadian site for a Porsche Experience Center, a facility where drivers can test the high-end German-made sports vehicles and develop their driving skills.

Porsche Cars Canada Ltd. said Wednesday the center will open in 2024 on a 20-acre site at the Durham Live development in Pickering, Ont., about 25 miles northeast of Toronto. The Durham Live complex has a casino, and plans to add a concert venue, 400,000 square feet of retail space, and a 300-room luxury hotel.

“Canadians will no longer have to leave the country in order to visit a Porsche Experience Center,” Marc Ouayoun , CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, said in a statement.

There are currently nine PECs worldwide, including Atlanta and Los Angeles in the U.S.

The Toronto-area center will have a driving circuit more than 1.25 miles, designed by Germany-based Tilke Engineering, which specializes in racetrack and test facilities. Drivers are not required to own a Porsche to use the center, the company said.