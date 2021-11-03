First Canadian Porsche Experience Center planned for Toronto area

DOUG FIRBY
Automotive News Canada
PORSCHE CANADA

The Toronto area will be the first Canadian site for a Porsche Experience Center, a facility where drivers can test the high-end German-made sports vehicles and develop their driving skills.

Porsche Cars Canada Ltd. said Wednesday the center will open in 2024 on a 20-acre site at the Durham Live development in Pickering, Ont., about 25 miles northeast of Toronto. The Durham Live complex has a casino, and plans to add a concert venue, 400,000 square feet of retail space, and a 300-room luxury hotel.

“Canadians will no longer have to leave the country in order to visit a Porsche Experience Center,” Marc Ouayoun, CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, said in a statement.

There are currently nine PECs worldwide, including Atlanta and Los Angeles in the U.S.

The Toronto-area center will have a driving circuit more than 1.25 miles, designed by Germany-based Tilke Engineering, which specializes in racetrack and test facilities. Drivers are not required to own a Porsche to use the center, the company said.

PORSCHE CANADA

The first “urban” version of the worldwide concept, PEC Toronto will be a brand park and tourist destination where visitors can experience vehicle dynamics and technology with guidance from Porsche instructors through various driving modules all year.

Although details of the program in Toronto have not been released, the Porsche Academy at other PECs pairs a driver with a company drive coach to provide training that ranges from novice to advanced.

Visitors of the PEC Toronto will also be able to tour current and historic exhibition vehicles.

In a nod to sustainability, the facility will have an EV charging infrastructure. The company offers several hybrid models, plus an all-electric version of the Taycan. The center's main structure is being designed with an emphasis on environmentally responsible operation, the company said.

