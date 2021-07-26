Polestar eyes doubling retail locations in '21 and '22

The Tesla challenger, which has positioned the Polestar 2 as a direct rival to the Model 3, says its meeting its European and U.S. volume targets

The Polestar 2 on display at one of the automaker's Polestar Spaces.

Polestar says it's on track to double its global retail locations to 100 this year and the Volvo Cars subsidiary believes having 200 locations in 2022 is within reach.

"It's highly possible with the market expansion we are looking at," Polestar global sales boss Mike Whittington told Automotive News Europe.

The Tesla challenger, which has positioned the Polestar 2 as a direct rival to the Model 3, has a flexible definition of a location.

It includes Polestar Spaces, which are the brand's flagship stores typically located in city centers such as downtown Munich. It also has a temporary version of this model that can be setup prior to a fixed location's opening or erected at a major event.

A new edition to the retail mix are so-called Polestar Destinations, which will be located at large, easy-to-access out-of-town sites, where the brand will also perform vehicle handovers to customers.

"It enables us to widen our footprint" and give customers a choice of formats, Whittington said. "So, you may have a central city, high foot-fall space, but then you may have a more kind of traditional location out of town, perhaps with a bigger display of cars and ability to handover and test drive while you’re there," he said.

What all the locations have in common is they are all places where customers can learn about the brand, experience the product and even order the car online with assistance from a Polestar Specialist.

Polestar views its digital-first sales model as a differentiator as the broader auto industry turns its focus to selling electric vehicles.

"A number of the traditional brands have been working for a while on that kind of [EV] evolution strategy. But the core elements that go alongside that -- the sales model, the non-pressured retail environment, the online sales piece -- many of our competition haven't got that right," Whittington said.

"I think we have got more in our armory than some of the traditional competition who have a big ICE (internal combustion engine) challenge to deal with as well," he added.

Polestar UK CEO Jonathan Goodman also revealed that while automakers are typically happy if they can convert between 8 and 9 percent of test drives into sales, the company's success rate is "considerable above that." He declined to provide the exact number.

Meeting its targets

Since Polestar is still new in many of the 18 global markets where it has launched it has not started releasing sales results.

However, when asked about the brand's performance Whittington said: "The U.S. is right in line with our volume target for this year as are all of our markets in Europe. We're looking to grow that every year moving forward."

A big part of that plan is the arrival of the Polestar 3.

"We believe there will be very strong demand for that product," Whittington said.

The premium large crossover, which is set to debut in late 2022, gives Polestar an entry in a segment led by the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE in Europe.

The Polestar 3 will be built at Volvo’s U.S. factory in South Carolina.

The new model’s arrival is timed with a hefty expansion of the brand’s U.S. retail network, which will grow to 35 stores in 13 states by the end of next year.

"When Polestar 3 arrives, we'll be in a more mature position in network representation and infrastructure," Whittington said.

Said Goodman: "Growth is the story. We are not arrogant, but very confident about the prospects in the U.S. and Europe."

