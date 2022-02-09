Penske Q4 revenue, net income set records

Penske Automotive Group Inc.'s fourth-quarter revenue set a record for any quarter, as net income reached a fourth-quarter high aided by soaring gross profits for new and used vehicles, finance and insurance and service and parts operations.

CEO Roger Penske said the performance stems from the auto retailer's diversified business mix and execution.

Pretax earnings from Penske's retail commercial trucks division also jumped 69 percent and the group's ownership stake in Penske Transportation Solutions also generated 62 percent higher income.