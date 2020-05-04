Pendragon no longer exploring merger with Lookers

Reuters
Lookers dealership web.jpg
Lookers

UK dealer group Pendragon said on Monday it was no longer exploring merger talks with rival Lookers, after a media report over the weekend said that Lookers rejected its approach.

The coronavirus shutdowns have taken a toll on dealers, which were already struggling with a fall in demand and a squeeze on margins in the past year under the weight of Britain's long-drawn exit from the European Union.

Lookers, which has seen a management shakeup in the past few months, is undergoing a fraud investigation into its operating divisions after an initial probe found misstatements in its balance sheet and fraudulent expense claims.

Sky News had reported that Pendragon approached Lookers about a potential merger last month, but Lookers rejected the approach.

Pendragon declined to comment on whether it was exploring other such combinations.

Lookers is Europe's third-largest dealership group by revenue, according to Automotive News Europe's 2019 Guide to Europe's Biggest Dealers. It has 164 new-vehicle franchise points in the UK. Pendragon is No. 4 with 177 new-vehicle franchise points.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-4-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-20-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters