One last bonus after 67 years selling Fords

After 67 years selling cars and trucks at Ron Lewis Ford in Beaver Falls, Pa., Quentin Strouss had plans for a grand send-off.

He wanted to retire on Oct. 23 — his 90th birthday.

It would be a well-deserved double celebration for a career that started when tail fins were popular, gas was 29 cents a gallon and Elvis Presley was still four months away from recording his first album.

Since walking into the showroom in March of 1953, Strouss' career has entailed two changes in address and one change in ownership. He's been around to witness Ford vs. Ferrari — the real thing in 1966 and the movie in 2019.

He's outlasted 10 CEOs, seven brands and two iterations of the Taurus.

He's sold at least 12,000 vehicles, according to unofficial records. But after giving the calendar a second look, the soon-to-be nonagenarian realized he needed to sell at least one more.

Even after six decades on the job, Strouss was shooting for one last monthly bonus. He asked his boss to let him stay on through the end of October to try to hit the goal.

That comes as no surprise to those who know him.

A veteran of the Marine Corps Reserves, Strouss has always tried to push himself to be the best. Multiple awards naming him the top Ford salesman in the Pittsburgh region attest to that.

But the industry has changed, and so has the job.