Oklahoma dealer Don Thornton dies at 87

Longtime Tulsa, Okla., auto dealer Don Thornton died Friday at age 87.

Thornton spent more than 50 years in the business. He got his start working in automotive sales at Greensboro Ford in his native North Carolina after serving several years in the U.S. Air Force. In 1966, he moved to Dallas and became general sales manager for Maher Brothers Ford.

Thornton later moved to Tulsa. In the 1970s, he purchased Southland Volkswagen and later acquired Crawford Ford, which became Don Thornton Ford. Despite suffering from floods in 1974, 1976 and 1984, the store managed to win numerous awards. Don Thornton Ford was the top-volume store in Tulsa for many years, according to his obituary. He sold the store in 1998.

Thornton purchased Lexus and Land Rover dealerships in 2000 and added Cadillac, Volkswagen, Audi and Jaguar franchises over the next 15 years.

He was a member of the dealer councils for Ford and Lexus. He also had served as chairman of the Oklahoma Motor Vehicle Commission and of the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Asbury United Methodist Church in Tulsa.