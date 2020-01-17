N.J. governor signs bill giving $5,000 rebates for EVs

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill that represents the state’s most ambitious strategy to promote electric vehicles.

New Jersey, where transportation accounts for about half of greenhouse gas emissions, joins about a dozen other states that have targets for electric-vehicle adoption. The bill calls for 2 million plug-in electric vehicles by 2035, and offer consumers rebates of as much as $5,000.

“We are expecting about 60 percent of total U.S. new car sales to be electric by 2040,” said Nick Albanese, BloombergNEF’s head of Intelligent Mobility analysis. “New Jersey’s target would be above average.”