Nissan's 2020 Frontier, with new V-6 engine, priced from $27,885

The 2020 Nissan Frontier will start at $27,885, including shipping, when it arrives in stores in July.

While the midsize pickup won't receive a redesign until the 2021 model year, Nissan has launched a new powertrain with the latest version.

The four-cylinder engine has been dropped and replaced by a standard 3.8-liter direct-injection V-6, a powerplant Nissan says is more powerful but just as fuel efficient as the four-cylinder.

The 310-hp V-6 engine delivers an additional 49 hp and is about 10 percent more efficient than the previous V-6. The 3.8-liter engine is mated to a new nine-speed automatic transmission that delivers improved acceleration and a smoother driving experience.

U.S. sales of the Frontier slipped 49 percent in the first quarter after a drop of 9.1 percent in 2019. With the introduction of the Jeep Gladiator, the Frontier has slipped to fifth place among midsize pickups this year through the first quarter, behind the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger and Gladiator.

The 2020 Frontier is available in King Cab, Crew Cab Short Wheelbase and Crew Cab Long Wheelbase bodies and in a choice of 4x2 and 4x4 drive configurations. Nissan has simplified the model lineup by dropping the Desert Runner trim, SL trim, manual transmission and inline-four engine options.