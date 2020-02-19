Nissan to test vehicle subscriptions in Houston

Nissan is stepping into the vehicle subscription game — the latest mass-market automaker to dabble in this unproven business model.

The Japanese automaker is testing the waters via a pilot program in Houston.

The Nissan Switch subscription program includes on-demand access to 11 models, including the Altima and Nissan Leaf Plus sedans, Rogue and Pathfinder crossovers; Titan and Frontier pickups; and 370Z and GT-R sports cars.

The monthly membership, from $699 to $899 per month, includes unlimited vehicle swaps, as often as a vehicle a day. Vehicle delivery, insurance, roadside assistance, and regular maintenance is included.

"Nissan Switch is another way that Nissan is testing alternatives to the notion of traditional mobility, without long-term financial commitments for our customers," Andrew Tavi, Nissan's vice president of business development, said in a statement.

"This program provides more choice, convenience, and flexibility."

It's doubtful Nissan is expecting mass volume from a subscription program but is trying different avenues to improve sales and give its vehicles more exposure, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds.

"Nissan has been very public about the desire to walk away from fleet and incentives, Caldwell said. "So, they will likely be trying new programs to see if they can boost sales in a more organic manner."

Iffy proposition

Automakers, dealership groups and third-party technology companies are experimenting with subscription programs in a nod to changing realities.

Rapid technological advancement in the auto industry, coupled with the emergence of affordable and abundant ride-hailing and ride-sharing services, has put pressure on the historical car-ownership model. Instead of forcing consumers to buy one vehicle that attempts to meet every driving need, subscription programs allow customers to pick the vehicle for the need -- an SUV for when extended family is in town; a convertible for a weekend getaway; and a compact for the downtown commute.

Nissan's pilot is a sign the subscription model, dismissed by analysts as a "rich person's toy," could be moving beyond the well-heeled clientele of luxury brands.

Subscriptions are generally high-cost propositions, trading low payments for the flexibility to swap vehicles. These programs are popular with luxury brands, whose customers are less price sensitive.

Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche and Volvo are piloting membership programs with mixed success. Book by Cadillac, a subscription service that General Motors put on hiatus in late 2018, is expected to receive a reboot this year. And last fall, Ford Motor Co. walked away from its vehicle subscription business, following lackluster demand.

The Nissan subscription pilot will test if a "value brand" can convince customers to pay significantly more per month than they would for a traditional Nissan lease, said Ed Kim, analyst with AutoPacific.

"Nissan over the last few years has evolved into a value brand, in some ways slotting into the space that Hyundai and Kia vacated last decade when their vastly improved products began to sell on their own merits and not just price," Kim said. "Getting more price sensitive mainstream brand customers to pay significantly more for the ability to swap Nissans at will be challenging, to say the least."

