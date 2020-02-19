Nissan to test vehicle subscriptions in Houston

Nissan is stepping into the vehicle subscription game — the latest mass-market automaker to dabble in this unproven business model .

The Japanese automaker is testing the waters via a pilot program in Houston.

The Nissan Switch subscription program includes on-demand access to 11 models, including the Altima and Nissan Leaf Plus sedans, Rogue and Pathfinder crossovers; Titan and Frontier pickups; and 370Z and GT-R sports cars.

The monthly membership, from $699 to $899 per month, includes unlimited vehicle swaps, as often as a vehicle a day. Vehicle delivery, insurance, roadside assistance, and regular maintenance is included.

"Nissan Switch is another way that Nissan is testing alternatives to the notion of traditional mobility, without long-term financial commitments for our customers," Andrew Tavi, Nissan's vice president of business development, said in a statement.

"This program provides more choice, convenience, and flexibility."

It's doubtful Nissan is expecting mass volume from a subscription program but is trying different avenues to improve sales and give its vehicles more exposure, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds.

"Nissan has been very public about the desire to walk away from fleet and incentives, Caldwell said. "So, they will likely be trying new programs to see if they can boost sales in a more organic manner."