Nissan prices retooled Rogue from $26,745

With the redesigned Rogue compact crossover, Nissan is doubling down on its "value brand" reputation.

The next-generation crossover, Nissan's bestselling model, is loaded up with family-friendly technology and delivers a more powerful engine — for just $160 more than the outgoing version.

The 2021 Rogue, which arrives in late October, will be priced starting at $26,745. The top-of-the-line Rogue Platinum with all-wheel drive is priced at $37,925. Both prices include shipping.

"Rogue is clearly one of the most important launches in the history of Nissan," Chris Reed, Nissan North America's senior vice president of R&D, told Automotive News this summer.

Indeed. The Rogue is a key model in the highly competitive compact crossover segment. It accounted for 12.4 percent of compact crossovers sold in the U.S. last year. The segment was the largest in 2019 behind full-size pickups.

The Rogue is Nissan's equivalent of the Ford F-150, Jeff Schuster, president of global forecasting at LMC Automotive, said in July.

"It's their volume product, and it's in the sweet-spot segment," Schuster said.

Last year, U.S. sales of the Rogue totaled 350,447, down 15 percent but accounting for nearly 30 percent of the brand's volume. Through September this year, it was the fourth-bestselling compact crossover behind the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Chevrolet Equinox.