Nissan names David Kershaw to head U.S. sales

Nissan

Kershaw: "I've spent the last year and a half or so out in the field as a vice president for a couple of the biggest regions ... I gained a lot of experience by being face-to-face with the dealers."

David Kershaw, a 30-year Nissan veteran who most recently ran sales and marketing for the Southeast, will become head of the brand's U.S. sales.

Kershaw, 54, has been named Nissan division vice president of sales and regional operations, effective Sept. 1. He replaces Billy Hayes, who is leaving the company at the end of the month for what he described as "personal reasons."

Kershaw referred to himself as a "dealer guy" in an interview with Automotive News on Tuesday.

"I've spent the last year and a half or so out in the field as a vice president for a couple of the biggest regions," Kershaw said. "I gained a lot of experience by being face-to-face with the dealers."

Kershaw is going to need that experience and goodwill with the brand's retailers as the automaker navigates choppy waters.

Nissan is undergoing a slow pivot away from profit-draining fleet sales and incentives in the U.S. in an attempt to shore up brand value and margins. But that's hammering the brand's U.S. sales, which fell 7.8 percent through July.

Kershaw will also have to deal with simmering discontent among Nissan's dealers over the automaker's direction and strategy. A power outage at a Nissan Group data center last week knocked out a key communications system for several days that Nissan and Infiniti dealers across North America rely on for several critical operations, leaving retailers unable to order cars and parts, obtain product rebate information or check on vehicle recalls.

Getting acquainted

Kershaw will get a chance to meet Nissan's national dealers when they convene for the annual brand meeting in Chicago on Aug. 29.

He said he hopes to give dealers "a taste of who I am, and what's to come."

Kershaw said he wants to have an "open line of communication" with dealers.

While Nissan's relationship with its dealers is improving, he said, "we have more work to do on that."

Dealer profitability is also a focus.

"The No. 1 thing I try to stay in front of is dealer profitability," Kershaw said. "That's obviously a key pillar for us."

Kershaw said he'd like to see Nissan be more "consistent with what we are providing the dealers from a go-to-market strategy."

"Competitiveness in the C&I portfolio for us is critical," he said. "That doesn't mean we have to be the cheapest brand that's out there giving everything away."

Big shoes

Kershaw is succeeding someone who had the ear and respect of Nissan's dealers.

Hayes, named an Automotive News Rising Star in 2019, was considered a straight shooter by Nissan's dealers.

"It will be hard for dealers to see Billy go. He's kind of their guy," said Tim Hill, owner of Hill Nissan in Winter Haven, Fla. "He knows the retail market and understands the hurdles dealers face every day."

Hayes, 44, joined Nissan in 2004 and spent a decade in human resources, dealer operations and other functions in the U.S. and Japan. In 2014, Hayes left Nissan to join Southeast Toyota Distributors but returned two years later as a vice president.

In April, Hayes was promoted to his most recent role, where he managed the brand's sales operations and was responsible for field sales organization.

"I've developed a reputation as somebody willing to take on almost anything," Hayes told Automotive News earlier this year.

Photo

As Nissan’s liaison with its U.S. dealers, Hayes has had to manage a sometimes rocky relationship between the brand and its retailers.

Brain drain

Nissan Group has endured a wave of executive departures in the wake of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's Nov. 19 arrest for alleged financial misconduct.

In April, Daniele Schillaci, Nissan's executive vice president for global marketing and sales, left the company.

Jose Munoz, Nissan's former chief performance officer, resigned in January. He was subsequently hired by Hyundai as its global COO and head of its North American business.

Meanwhile, Nissan's luxury Infiniti brand has lost two presidents and its design chief this year.

Also out the door are former Mitsubishi COO Trevor Mann and former Mitsubishi head of product strategy Vincent Cobee.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters