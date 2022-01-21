Nissan dealers are embracing its buy-at-home tool

Last year, 30 percent of consumers who signed up for a [email protected] account ended up buying a new Nissan.

"The more dealers start to see success with the platform and talk about their success," it drives adoption, Mohnke said.

To fuel that virtuous cycle, Nissan introduced a newsletter that highlights dealer best practices on the platform.

"It spurs conversation among the dealers and helps them learn from each other," Mohnke said.

Convincing dealers to reorient their mindset for a digital age can be a challenge for auto executives. Mohnke is hopeful that about 80 percent of the network will eventually sign up for the shopping tool.

"The industry is absolutely going this way," Mohnke said. "But I'm not going to say we're absolutely going to get to 100 percent."

Technology is one leg of a three-legged stool, he said. Dealers need to adopt digital processes and retrain staff.

"There's a whole cultural shift around digital selling," Mohnke said. "It's an area that we maybe underestimated last year."

While consumers might go online to research product and pricing, most still want to kick the proverbial tires before pulling the purchase trigger.