Nissan dealers are embracing its buy-at-home tool

Nearly two-thirds of the Nissan's 1,076 U.S. dealers have signed onto the brand's [email protected] digital shopping platform that launched last year.

The [email protected] digital tool allows customers to shop for vehicles, schedule test drives, complete purchase paperwork and take delivery without having to visit a dealership.

When Nissan launched its online shopping platform last spring it ran into resistance from retailers, many of whom viewed the program as a factory butting into their business.

But since then, much of the dealer agitation has dissipated.

Nearly two-thirds of the brand's 1,076 U.S. dealers have signed on for the [email protected] digital tool, which allows consumers to shop for a vehicle, schedule test drives, complete the paperwork for a purchase and take delivery without having to step inside a brick-and-mortar store.

Adoption has accelerated as dealers see success with the e-commerce platform, Nissan U.S. Vice President of eCommerce Dan Mohnke said last week.

Digital traction

Nissan's online shopping platform, [email protected], is gaining momentum as it enters its 2nd year.
700: Dealers enrolled
3%: Nissan retail sales that originated on the digital platform
5%: [email protected] users who completed the purchase process entirely online
Source: Nissan

Last year, 30 percent of consumers who signed up for a [email protected] account ended up buying a new Nissan.

"The more dealers start to see success with the platform and talk about their success," it drives adoption, Mohnke said.

To fuel that virtuous cycle, Nissan introduced a newsletter that highlights dealer best practices on the platform.

"It spurs conversation among the dealers and helps them learn from each other," Mohnke said.

Convincing dealers to reorient their mindset for a digital age can be a challenge for auto executives. Mohnke is hopeful that about 80 percent of the network will eventually sign up for the shopping tool.

"The industry is absolutely going this way," Mohnke said. "But I'm not going to say we're absolutely going to get to 100 percent."

Technology is one leg of a three-legged stool, he said. Dealers need to adopt digital processes and retrain staff.

"There's a whole cultural shift around digital selling," Mohnke said. "It's an area that we maybe underestimated last year."

While consumers might go online to research product and pricing, most still want to kick the proverbial tires before pulling the purchase trigger.

Focus area

Just 5 percent of [email protected] platform users purchased a vehicle without physically stepping into a dealership.

"It is still mainly a hybrid model," Mohnke said. "We're seeing customers start online ... and then transition to the dealership."

Fueled by pandemic-era health concerns, consumers are choosing to do more of their shopping online, from shoes to SUVs. A Cox Automotive report released last year noted 64 percent of vehicle shoppers wanted more of the purchase process to take place online, and 76 percent were open to the idea of buying a vehicle completely online.

Automakers are responding.

Mohnke: Dealers start to see success with platform, talk about it and adoption grows

General Motors has upgraded its Shop-Click-Drive online shopping tool to offer test drive scheduling, trade-ins at home or work and real- time credit applications. In May, Stellantis pushed to get more dealerships onto its digital retail platform. Even premium brands, such as Mini and Porsche, have rolled out robust digital tools.

Last year, Nissan made its shopping platform the focus of a high-profile marketing campaign. The automaker touted the [email protected] service in its annual "Heisman House" college football campaign, and struck a deal to run ads for the service on Amazon shipping boxes.

"We saw a bunch of traffic go to the website," Mohnke said. "We had double what a normal campaign average would be for key buying actions, such as customers searching for inventory."

The online push is showing real- world results.

Terry Rodrigue, executive manager at Royal Nissan in Baton Rouge, La., attributes 10 to 15 sales a month to leads generated from [email protected]

Rodrigue, whose dealership was an early adopter, said he is impressed with the platform's functionality and the access it offers to Nissan's national website.

"It's integrated with the manufacturer's Tier 1 website and no other tool can do that," Rodrigue said. "If a customer searches for a car that we have on our lot, a link brings them right to our site and then we capture that deal."

Beyond lead generation, [email protected] offers visibility into the customer's shopping journey enabling retailers to craft targeted offers.

The dealer can see that a customer came to the platform, valued a 2016 Rogue trade, searched for the new Pathfinder, looked at 72-month financing and that's where they stopped, Mohnke said. "Then [the dealer] can intelligently reach out to that customer and suggest next steps," he said.

Dealer pushback

But some dealers see digital retailing tools as an attempt by the factory to wrest control of the customer relationship. Online shopping platforms can also limit the earning potential for dealers.

Buy-at-home services can affect three key areas of dealer profit — finance and insurance, trade-in and service, said a Nissan retailer who requested he not be identified.

It's harder to upsell the customer on F&I products digitally than it is in person, he said.

Trade-in values, meanwhile, are harder to evaluate accurately without a physical walk-around.

And "online buyers are less likely to service with you because they may not be in your market area," the dealer said.

In the past year, Nissan has tweaked its digital sales tool to help better respond to customer and dealer needs.

A "Deal Editing" feature allows dealers to respond to customers with counteroffers, while a "No-Profile Payment Estimator" lets customers see payment scenarios without creating an account.

More features are in the works, Mohnke said, including an accessories recommendation engine.

"The digital product is always evolving," he said. "We've got a road map of things that will continue to enhance the platform."

