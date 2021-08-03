Nissan cuts Leaf pricing ahead of Ariya launch

As Nissan prepares to introduce a second battery-powered model — the Ariya crossover — the automaker is giving its original EV a more than $4,200 price cut.

The 2022 Nissan Leaf starts at $28,375 and reaches $38,375 for the top trim. Pricing on all models includes a $975 destination charge but does not include government EV tax credits.

The Leaf, which launched more than a decade ago, also receives more standard EV-focused features for model year 2022, including a CHAdeMO Quick Charge port and a portable 240-volt charging cable for every model.

Additionally, eight features previously available in the Technology Packages for the SV PLUS grade, including ProPILOT Assist, will now be standard.