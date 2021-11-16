Nissan prices Ariya EV from $47,125

LOS ANGELES — The Ariya, Nissan's first new electric vehicle in more than a decade, positions the Japanese automaker in the market's sweet spot.
The Rogue-sized compact crossover will start at $47,125, including shipping, and arrive in U.S. dealerships this fall. Competitors include the Volkswagen ID4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y.
With the Ariya, Nissan is tapping into America's truck addiction. The compact-crossover segment is up 6.4 percent so far this year. Meanwhile, sales of electric crossovers have soared 268 percent this year, with much of that momentum driven by the Model Y, and to a lesser degree, the new Mustang Mach-E and ID4.