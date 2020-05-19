Next-gen Genesis G80 to start at $48,725

Luxury upstart Genesis has priced its next-generation 2021 G80 midsize sport sedan from $48,725, including shipping, when it goes on sale in the summer, undercutting German rivals in the difficult segment by packing the Korean challenger with extensive standard equipment, two engine options and a fresh look.

The base model will come standard with rear-wheel drive, a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 300 hp, a 14.5-inch infotainment touch screen and an extensive suite of safety equipment. It comes in Standard, Advanced and Prestige trims. All-wheel drive is an option. The top four-cylinder model starts at $60,175 with shipping, Genesis said.

The starting price for the six-cylinder version with a 375-hp motor is $60,125 with shipping and comes in Standard and Prestige trim levels, along with optional all-wheel drive. The very top trim with awd starts at $68,675 including shipping. Metallic and pearl paint colors are a standalone $400 option, Genesis said.

A top rival, the BMW 5 Series, starts at $54,895 with shipping and comes with a turbocharged, four-cylinder engine making 248 hp. The Mercedes-Benz E350 with a turbo four-cylinder engine making 255 hp starts at $55,045 including shipping.