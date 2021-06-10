New product rollout, updates accelerate

The gap between how quickly automakers replace their annual volume with new models is reaching its widest point in recent auto industry history.

Honda and Toyota lead in model replacement rates while Stellantis and General Motors trail the pack, according to a study of U.S. product pipelines in the latest annual study "Car Wars."

At the same time, the arrival of new vehicle models across the industry is ramping up to its highest level of activity in at least two decades, John Murphy, senior auto analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which publishes the annual Car Wars study, said Thursday.

Murphy said automakers will launch roughly 240 new models over the next four model years, averaging 60 a year. Over the past 20 years, new launches have averaged just 40 a year.