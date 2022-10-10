Shift Technologies receives delisting warning from Nasdaq

The Nasdaq stock exchange told online used-vehicle retailer Shift Technologies Inc. it could be removed from the exchange if the company's stock price continues to remain below $1 per share.

Shift received the delisting warning from the Nasdaq's listing qualifications department on Oct. 4. The department informed Shift its stock price had stayed below $1 for 30 consecutive days, a violation of the exchange's listing rules, according to a document Shift filed last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shift has 180 days from the date of the Oct. 4 notice — or until April 3, 2023 — to raise its share price. It could face the delisting process if it doesn't, according to the filing.

Shift declined to comment beyond its regulatory filing.

Shift shares fell 4.4 percent to 61 cents in afternoon trading. That is down more than 95 percent from its all-time high closing price of $13.98 on Sept. 1, 2020.

The San Francisco-based company recorded a $109.2 million loss through the first half of 2022 as consumer confidence waned and used-market pressures flared up. In its second-quarter earnings statement, Shift said it would revise its business plan to focus on its West Coast presence and position itself as a retailer of budget-friendly used vehicles. That will put the company on track for long-term profitability, Shift President Jeff Clementz told Automotive News in late August.

Shift also announced in August its plan to combine with CarLotz, a used-vehicle consignment company, in a stock-for-stock merger it estimates will give the combined entity a better cash position. The two companies said they expect that transaction to close in the fourth quarter, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.