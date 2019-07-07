Musk’s driveway deliveries could be Tesla's key to maintaining momentum

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before Tesla Inc. blew past expectations for vehicle deliveries last week, Elon Musk was on Twitter promoting a months-old service that remains a bit of a mystery to the legions of electric car fans that follow the company’s every move.

The program, called Tesla Direct, offers some buyers of the Model 3, S and X the option to have their car dropped off at their home or office. Musk and Tesla have said little about how prevalent the service has become since it started last year, and the company didn’t mention it in its statement Tuesday announcing that worldwide deliveries surged to 95,200 last quarter.

But based on Daan Hermsen’s experience, the growth of Tesla Direct could play a role in helping the company maintain momentum. The 30-year-old medical plastics industry salesperson living in the Utrecht province of the Netherlands initially planned to pick up his metallic blue Model 3 from a Tesla facility in Tilburg about 56 miles from home before finding out he’d been chosen for direct delivery.

“My neighbors saw it arrive, and now they want to drive it,” Hermsen said. The only drawback he encountered was that the delivery specialist put some miles on his vehicle by driving it to his home in Amersfoort.

In his tweet last Monday, Musk quoted a follower in Santa Clara, California, who likened Tesla Direct to Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime service. The CEO seemed to appreciate the comparison.