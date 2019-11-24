Musk touts 146,000 Cybertruck orders two days after botched reveal

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said Saturday the company has amassed 146,000 orders for its Cybertruck, less than 48 hours after the polarizing vehicle was first shown amid shattered glass.
The electric-car maker has a history of unveiling future products to throngs of excited customers, taking deposits, and then delivering years later. Two years ago, Tesla showed off a Semi truck and a next generation Roadster sports car, but neither vehicle is in production yet. This spring, Musk unveiled the Model Y crossover; that vehicle is slated to begin production next summer.
Tesla’s website allows customers to order the electric truck for a fully refundable $100, and says they can complete their configuration “as production nears in late 2021.” Musk said in a tweet that 42 percent had ordered the dual-motor option, which starts at $49,900, while 41 percent have ordered the $69,900 triple-motor option, production of which is expected to begin in late 2022. Just 17 percent ordered the single-motor version, which begins at $39,900.