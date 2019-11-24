Musk touts 146,000 Cybertruck orders two days after botched reveal

The $100 deposit for the Cybertruck is far cheaper than the $1,000 that was required to reserve a Model 3 sedan.

Tesla’s reservation lists have long been a source of intrigue for investors, analysts, journalists, fans and skeptics of the company, as it’s often used as a proxy for demand. But Tesla itself stopped giving reservation figures on its quarterly earnings calls, saying the metric wasn’t relevant.

“Reservations are not relevant for us,” former CFO Deepak Ahuja said in January, during the company’s 2018 fourth-quarter earnings call. “Now we do have a large reservations backlog still, which tells us that a lot of customers are still waiting for those cars. But I don’t think it’s appropriate to share the reservations number.”

Tesla never released an order or reservation figure for the Model Y. The company had $665 million in customer deposits as of Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing.

In a demonstration of the truck’s toughness, long-time Tesla lead designer Franz von Holzhausen whacked the Cybertruck’s stainless steel door with a mallet, showing that it couldn’t be dented. But when he threw a metallic ball at the driver side front window, it shattered.

‘Too hard’

The crowd gasped. “Oh my f---ing god,” said Musk. “Maybe that was a little too hard.”

So von Holzhausen tried a second, softer throw -- this time targeting the truck’s rear window -- only to see that shatter as well.