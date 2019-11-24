Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated in a tweet on Sunday that the electric-car maker received 200,000 orders for its electric pickup truck within three days of its launch.

Musk, who has been regularly tweeting about the Cybertruck's features since its launch late Thursday, has also been updating his followers with the number of orders the company has received.

In an earlier tweet, Musk said the company had received 146,000 orders for Cybertruck and tweeted again on Sunday saying "200K" - an apparent reference to the number of orders.

The electric-car maker has a history of unveiling future products to throngs of excited customers, taking deposits, and then delivering years later. Two years ago, Tesla showed off a Semi truck and a next-generation Roadster sports car, but neither vehicle is in production yet. This spring, Musk unveiled the Model Y crossover; that vehicle is slated to begin production next summer.

Tesla has never released an order or reservation figure for the Model Y. The company had $665 million in customer deposits as of Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing.

Tesla's website allows customers to order the electric truck for a fully refundable $100 and says they can complete their configuration "as production nears in late 2021."

Musk said in a tweet that 42 percent had ordered the dual-motor option, which starts at $49,900, while 41 percent have ordered the $69,900 triple-motor option, production of which is expected to begin in late 2022. Just 17 percent ordered the single-motor version, which begins at $39,90.

The $100 deposit for the Cybertruck is far cheaper than the $1,000 that was required to reserve a Model 3 sedan.

The launch of its futuristic pickup on Thursday suffered a setback when the electric vehicle's "armored glass" windows shattered in a much-anticipated unveiling. During the launch, Musk had taken aim at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to be shaken when his boast about his new vehicle's windows backfired.