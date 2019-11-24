Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck

Tesla pickup web.jpg

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands in front of the cracked windows of company's Cyber electric pickup after it was unveiled and a metal ball was thrown at the windows to test its durability. The pickup has futuristic angular body in gunmetal gray.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated in a tweet on Sunday that the electric-car maker received 200,000 orders for its electric pickup truck within three days of its launch.

Musk, who has been regularly tweeting about the Cybertruck's features since its launch late Thursday, has also been updating his followers with the number of orders the company has received.

In an earlier tweet, Musk said the company had received 146,000 orders for Cybertruck and tweeted again on Sunday saying "200K" - an apparent reference to the number of orders.

The electric-car maker has a history of unveiling future products to throngs of excited customers, taking deposits, and then delivering years later. Two years ago, Tesla showed off a Semi truck and a next-generation Roadster sports car, but neither vehicle is in production yet. This spring, Musk unveiled the Model Y crossover; that vehicle is slated to begin production next summer.

Tesla has never released an order or reservation figure for the Model Y. The company had $665 million in customer deposits as of Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing.

Tesla's website allows customers to order the electric truck for a fully refundable $100 and says they can complete their configuration "as production nears in late 2021."

Musk said in a tweet that 42 percent had ordered the dual-motor option, which starts at $49,900, while 41 percent have ordered the $69,900 triple-motor option, production of which is expected to begin in late 2022. Just 17 percent ordered the single-motor version, which begins at $39,90.

The $100 deposit for the Cybertruck is far cheaper than the $1,000 that was required to reserve a Model 3 sedan.

The launch of its futuristic pickup on Thursday suffered a setback when the electric vehicle's "armored glass" windows shattered in a much-anticipated unveiling. During the launch, Musk had taken aim at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to be shaken when his boast about his new vehicle's windows backfired.

It wasn't immediately clear who supplied the glass or if Tesla made what it called "Armor Glass" completely in-house.

Tesla entered the glass technology business back in 2016, and has an internal group known as Tesla Glass.

In a demonstration of the truck's toughness, long-time Tesla lead designer Franz von Holzhausen whacked the Cybertruck's stainless steel door with a mallet, showing that it couldn't be dented. But when he threw a metallic ball at the driver side front window, it shattered.

Musk said his team threw the same steel ball at the window several times before the event and didn't even scratch the glass. Late Friday, he tweeted out a short video of von Holzhausen that has been viewed more than 5.2 million times.

The angular, futuristic design and the shattering glass generated enormous publicity for Tesla and its truck, but shares tumbled 6.1 percent to $333.04 on Friday, the sharpest decline in almost two months.

‘Too hard’

The crowd gasped. "Oh my f---ing god," said Musk. "Maybe that was a little too hard."

So von Holzhausen tried a second, softer throw -- this time targeting the truck's rear window -- only to see that shatter as well.

Tesla's reservation lists have long been a source of intrigue for investors, analysts, journalists, fans and skeptics of the company, as it's often used as a proxy for demand. But Tesla itself stopped giving reservation figures on its quarterly earnings calls, saying the metric wasn't relevant.

"Reservations are not relevant for us," former CFO Deepak Ahuja said in January, during the company's 2018 fourth-quarter earnings call. "Now we do have a large reservations backlog still, which tells us that a lot of customers are still waiting for those cars. But I don't think it's appropriate to share the reservations number."

Separately, Musk said the Cybertruck is Tesla's last product unveil for a while.

Tesla plans to start manufacturing the Cybertruck around late-2021.

Bloomberg and Reuters contributed to this report

