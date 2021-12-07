Morrie's expands into Michigan, buys two Ford dealerships

Morrie's Auto Group has entered its third state, buying two Michigan Ford dealerships from dealer Barry Merrill.

Morrie's of Minnetonka, Minn., on Monday purchased Grand Ledge Ford-Lincoln and Merrill Okemos Ford, both in the suburbs of Lansing, Michigan's capital city. The stores will be renamed Morrie's Grand Ledge Ford-Lincoln and Morrie's Okemos Ford.

Merrill owned the Grand Ledge store for nearly two decades, while he bought the Okemos store in 2017, according to the Grand Ledge store's website.

"This acquisition will provide a strong foothold in a new market as we continue to grow and acquire additional stores across the Midwest," Morrie's CEO Lance Iserman said in a statement. "Both dealerships share a similar approach to Morrie's, with a customer friendly, best-price sales process and a focus on customer experience."

The acquisitions follow Morrie's in February buying six Wisconsin dealerships, as the company bought a majority interest in Brenengen Auto Group of West Salem, Wis.

Morrie's has now added 12 dealerships since 2016, including opening two open points. Morrie's represents 23 brands, with locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.