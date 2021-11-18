Auto dealer stocks fall on Wall Street after bearish Morgan Stanley report

Direct-to-consumer sales pose a threat 'even bigger than the threat of electrification itself.'

Staff reports

Adam Jonas: It's a "highly complex issue" and could take years to play out.

Stock prices for public dealership groups took a hit Wednesday after Morgan Stanley equity analyst Adam Jonas released a research note expressing caution.

In his report, Jonas downgraded Penske Automotive Group Inc. and Sonic Automotive Inc. "as a reflection of secular industry headwinds despite peak earnings."

On Wednesday, share prices fell by 10.4 percent for Penske, 8.6 percent for Sonic, 11.5 percent for Group 1 Automotive Inc., 9.7 percent for AutoNation Inc., 9 percent for Lithia Motors Inc. and 8.5 percent for Asbury Automotive Group Inc., according to MarketWatch. Share prices for those companies improved slightly on Thursday.

Jonas expressed concerns about the pressure franchised dealerships face as Tesla Inc. and other electric vehicle makers expand and likely increase the volume of direct-to-consumer vehicle sales. EV startup Rivian also is planning direct sales, and Vietnamese startup VinFast recently said it plans 60 direct-to-consumer EV dealerships in California.

The Morgan Stanley report positioned the inability of legacy automakers to control the consumer experience in a direct-sales model as one of the biggest threats facing automakers — "even bigger than the threat of electrification itself."

He acknowledged that it's a "highly complex issue" involving regulatory, legal and even social factors that could take years to play out.

Morgan Stanley report on auto retailers
Morgan Stanley report on auto retailers >

Meanwhile, in a note issued Thursday by Truist Securities, analyst Stephanie Moore countered some of the points in the Morgan Stanley report and said Wednesday's roughly 10 percent price drop for the public dealership groups represents a buying opportunity. Moore wrote that the threat of the direct-to-consumer model and EVs as outlined in the competitor's note "is overblown with limited downside risk to earnings, in our view."

Moore's report reasoned that the direct-to-consumer model is not new, noting that Tesla has operated such a setup since its inception and that nothing much has changed in the last few days to fundamentally change how EVs and direct-to-consumer models fit into the auto ecosystem.

EVs do not have to be sold in a direct-to-consumer model, Moore wrote, and traditional automakers by and large are relying on dealers to sell their own electric offerings. She also noted that EVs will also require education for buyers as well as parts and service provided by dealers.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Group 1 acquires 27 of 30 Prime Automotive Group dealerships
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Prime
Group 1 acquires 27 of 30 Prime Automotive Group dealerships
4LEXUS-MAIN_i.jpg
Japanese auto brands top Consumer Reports reliability survey again
RockinghamHonda-MAIN_i.jpg
David Rosenberg buys 2 N.H. dealerships, grows group to 6 rooftops
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-15-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive