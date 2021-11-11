Montreal International Auto Show a go for 2022, organizers say

The Montreal International Auto Show will be back in 2022 after the 2021 edition was canceled because of COVID-19, organizers said Thursday.

They also indicated that, based on a survey of previous attendees, consumer interest for the return is strong. Electric vehicles, in particular, have piqued the public’s interest.

The 2022 show is set for Jan. 21-30 at the Palais des congress de Montreal.

Similar to the survey done by the Canadian International AutoShow, the MIAS asked previous attendees about the likelihood of returning for the 2022 event if visitors, exhibitors and employees are required to present a vaccination passport, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Of 6,758 responses, the results indicated that 32 percent would attend while 36 percent said they were very likely to attend and additional 17 percent were likely to visit.

The survey also asked the reasons for not attending the show and of 1,281 responses 46 percent indicated concerns about COVID-19 and 27 percent indicated they don’t need a new car. The remaining 27 percent indicated ticket price, parking and other reason for not wanting to attend.

The survey asked about EV interest because EVs will be an important part of the show. Of the 9,792 responses, 33 percent indicated the show is the ideal place to evaluate options offered by manufacturers present, 25 percent said they would seriously consider their next purchase or lease to be an EV, 17 percent indicated their next lease or buy would be a hybrid EV, and 16 per cent indicated a desire to do a test drive.

The survey also asked for the top three reasons for most likely attending the show and of the 21,205 responses seeing new cars topped the list at 29 percent.