Mini's new EV will challenge $30,000 U.S. price point

As a zero-emission vehicle, the Cooper SE will be eligible for state and federal EV tax credits.

The first premium electric vehicle to challenge the $30,000 price point will arrive in the U.S. early next year.

The 2020 Mini Cooper SE, the brand's first serious series-production electric vehicle, will start at $30,750 when it arrives in U.S. stores in early March. The price includes an $850 shipping fee.

As a zero-emission vehicle, the Cooper SE will be eligible for state and federal EV tax credits that would knock the price down to as low as $17,900, Mini said.

U.S. pricing of the Cooper SE will make "premium electric mobility more accessible to a broader range of customers," Mini of the Americas Vice President Michael Peyton said in a statement.

The Mini brand could use those customers.

U.S. sales peaked at 66,502 in 2013. Mini declared that year that it would sell more than 100,000 vehicles per year here by 2020. But last year, U.S. sales fell 7.3 percent to 43,684.

Sales through September of this year fell 19 percent to 27,753.

Poor sales have dented dealer profitability. That has prompted parent BMW Group to let Mini dealers downsize their stores or move operations into their BMW locations, sharing backroom expenses to help defray operating costs and real-estate overhead.

'Interesting gamble'

The Cooper SE will be available in three trims at launch.

Based on the BMW i3s subcompact's battery-electric powertrain and the two-door Mini Hardtop's body style, the SE is powered by a 135-kilowatt motor that delivers 181 hp and is capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds.

At the heart of the Cooper SE is a modest 32.6-kWh battery that is expected to have an EPA-estimated range of about 114 miles on a full charge.

With few EVs selling in the sub-$50,000 market and range anxiety still an issue, the SE pricing is "an interesting gamble," said Sam Fiorani, vice president at AutoForecast Solutions.

"People looking for EVs want less expensive and long range," Fiorani said. "Mini gives buyers the option of electric or gas for the same price. If the limited range is not an issue, this will be the EV to buy."

The Mini Cooper SE is part of BMW Group's ambitious plan to launch 25 electrified vehicles — more than half of which will be full electric — by 2023.

The automaker moved the deadline forward by two years to speed the "transformation toward emission-free mobility," BMW Group sales boss Pieter Nota told Automotive News earlier this year.

"In some markets, that is becoming a No. 1 selling argument," Nota said.

