Mills Automotive buys Bentley, Jaguar-Land Rover and Honda dealerships in 3 deals

Mills Automotive Group, which made a three-store acquisition last year, has remained in expansion mode in 2022, buying another three dealerships since March, including a rare Bentley store.

Mills Automotive is led by CEO Damian Mills, now chairman of the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers.

Mills Automotive, of Charlotte, N.C., bought Jaguar-Land Rover Columbia in South Carolina from auto retail giant AutoNation Inc. on July 18, a JLR spokesman confirmed. The dealership's name remains. Columbia is South Carolina's capital.

AutoNation acquired the dealership in September 2021 as part of its 11-store purchase from Peacock Automotive Group. AutoNation of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 262,403 new vehicles last year.