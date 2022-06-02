Mercedes prices its newest EV, the EQB crossover, from $56,800

Compact crossover goes on sale in U.S. this summer available in a pair of four-wheel-drive versions.

Mercedes-Benz's newest all-electric model — a compact crossover — will arrive in the U.S. this summer priced from $56,800, including shipping, and available in a pair of four-wheel-drive versions.

The EQB 300 4Matic pumps out 225 hp and goes from 0 to 60 mph in 7 seconds. The more powerful 350 4Matic delivers 288 hp and a 0-to-60 time of 6 seconds. The EQB has a driving range of 260 miles, based on the European Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure emissions standard.

The EQB 350 4Matic in top-of-the-line Pinnacle trim is priced from $61,400, including $1,050 for shipping.

Mercedes will build the EQB in China and Hungary.

The electric version of the GLB compact crossover is similar to its internal-combustion sibling model and available as a three-row, seven-seater.

But the EQB features front and rear styling different from the GLB.

The rear fascia is slimmer and incorporates the license plate, which is just below the rear window on the GLB. It has a full-width light bar rather than separate taillights.

The front end is more aerodynamic and integrates headlights and grille into a single unit, and lower air scoops are larger than on the GLB. The wheels are also more aerodynamic.

