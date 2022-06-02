Mercedes prices its newest EV, the EQB crossover, from $56,800

Mercedes-Benz's newest all-electric model — a compact crossover — will arrive in the U.S. this summer priced from $56,800, including shipping, and available in a pair of four-wheel-drive versions.

The EQB 300 4Matic pumps out 225 hp and goes from 0 to 60 mph in 7 seconds. The more powerful 350 4Matic delivers 288 hp and a 0-to-60 time of 6 seconds. The EQB has a driving range of 260 miles, based on the European Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure emissions standard.

The EQB 350 4Matic in top-of-the-line Pinnacle trim is priced from $61,400, including $1,050 for shipping.