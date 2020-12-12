McLaren 765LT shows strength of subbrand

Launching a lightweight, high- performance variant of a supercar in the midst of a pandemic might not seem like opportune timing, but McLaren Automotive is finding the opposite with its 765LT.

Despite the 765LT not having a glitzy Geneva auto show introduction — McLaren, like other automakers, had to scramble to host an online reveal after the show was canceled — interest in the 765LT was strong throughout 2020 and the automaker's newest model is sold out.

The coupe's name provides two indicators as to why. The British exotic brand will build just 765 cars, while "LT" refers to Longtail. The nomenclature harks back to McLaren's F1 GTR Longtail race car that ran in the 1997 FIA GT Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The 765LT, based on the 720S coupe, is McLaren's fifth LT production model.

The 675LT coupe launched in 2015 and a 675LT convertible followed in 2016. In 2018, McLaren added the 600LT coupe, and a convertible version joined in 2019.

As with prior LTs, McLaren focused on two engineering goals with the 765LT: more performance and less weight.