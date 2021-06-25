McDonald Automotive Group buys three stores in Colorado

McDonald Automotive Group, with dealerships in Littleton and Lakewood in Colorado, bought three stores this month in the state, adding brands to its portfolio.

McDonald on June 17 purchased Ehrlich Toyota East and Ehrlich Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, both in Fort Morgan, from Scott Ehrlich and John Motschall, plus Ehrlich Toyota in Greeley from the Ehrlich family, former owner Scott Ehrlich said.

The stores have been renamed McDonald Toyota of Fort Morgan, McDonald Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Fort Morgan and McDonald Toyota.

The McDonald group, which dates back more than 50 years and now is led by the fourth generation of the family, also sells Mazda, Volkswagen, Volvo, Audi, Hyundai and Genesis vehicles.