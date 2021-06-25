McDonald Automotive Group buys three stores in Colorado

Two of the three stores are Toyota franchises, the other is Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram

McDonald Automotive Group in June 2021 purchased a Toyota store in Fort Morgan, Colo.

McDonald Automotive Group, with dealerships in Littleton and Lakewood in Colorado, bought three stores this month in the state, adding brands to its portfolio.

McDonald on June 17 purchased Ehrlich Toyota East and Ehrlich Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, both in Fort Morgan, from Scott Ehrlich and John Motschall, plus Ehrlich Toyota in Greeley from the Ehrlich family, former owner Scott Ehrlich said.

The stores have been renamed McDonald Toyota of Fort Morgan, McDonald Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Fort Morgan and McDonald Toyota.

The McDonald group, which dates back more than 50 years and now is led by the fourth generation of the family, also sells Mazda, Volkswagen, Volvo, Audi, Hyundai and Genesis vehicles.

Ehrlich said McDonald approached him about the sale.

"I was a reluctant seller," Ehrlich told Automotive News, adding that he will retain his Toyota of Laramie store in Wyoming.

McDonald Automotive Group, in a statement, said it is delighted to be operating in the Greeley and Fort Morgan communities.

"We know the impact the Ehrlich family has had in northern Colorado and believe we can honor them in how we operate our business," the statement said.

No broker was used in the transaction.

