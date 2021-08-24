Mazda prices 100-mile-range MX-30 from $34,645

Mazda's first battery-electric production vehicle for North America, the MX-30 crossover, will arrive at California dealerships this fall starting at $34,645, including shipping.

The MX-30's 100-mile range between charges could be a tough sell against vehicles that are priced similarly and can go at least twice as far on a charge, such as the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which starts at $33,995 and has a 250-mile range.

To help offset the limited driving range, Mazda will put MX-30 owners in a loaner vehicle whenever they need to drive long distances. Mazda says the offer is good for up to 10 days per year.

Mazda plans to eventually offer the vehicle outside of California, but it's unclear when that will happen.

The MX-30 is equipped with Mazda's e-Skyactiv EV technology that features a 35.5-kilowatt-hour lithium ion battery pack mounted under the floor and a front-wheel-drive electric motor rated at 143 hp.

BMW's Mini brand has found success with the Cooper SE electric hatchback, which can travel 110 miles between charges. Mini has pitched the vehicle to urban commuters and expects to double U.S. sales in 2021.

