Manheim converts two auctions to all-digital formats

Manheim has converted its Flint, Mich., and Houston auction locations to all-digital formats, the Cox Automotive unit said Tuesday.

The two sites join Manheim Tucson, where digital-only auctions have been running since May.

Like at the Arizona site, vehicles in the Manheim Flint and Manheim Houston auctions will remain parked in designated spots as a live, digital auction is conducted on large monitors with bar code price scanning capability and condition report information.

Manheim Flint has been running two all-digital lanes since January. It has since seen a rise in both buyer attendance and sales conversion, the company said.

Manheim has been adopting digital lanes at other locations throughout the country while keeping portions of the auction sites for vehicles physically running through lanes. Last year, Manheim grew its digital lane count to 150 and sold more than 2.3 million vehicles to digital buyers, or almost half of the company's total.

"The success of these early-adopting locations is testimony that our digital strategy is on the right track to meeting the evolving needs of our clients when and where they want to conduct business," Manheim President Grace Huang said in a release. "As we continue to accelerate the transition to digital, our key focus in 2020 remains safety, making our operations more efficient and providing the best in-lane and digital client experience."