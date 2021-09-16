Lucid's launch edition of Air EV hits 520 miles of EPA range

The 520-mile model is the $169,000 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range with 19-inch wheels and 933 hp.

LOS ANGELES — Lucid Motors said Thursday that it has delivered on its promise of industry-leading range for the launch edition of its Air electric sedan, which has been rated by the EPA at 520 miles for the range-focused model.

That beats the Tesla Model S Long Range — the current range champ with a 405-mile EPA rating. The Tesla costs far less at $89,990 excluding shipping, although Lucid plans to offer less-expensive trims with about 400 miles of range.

Lucid's 520-mile model is the $169,000 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range with 19-inch wheels and 933 hp, Lucid said. The other launch model, the Dream Edition Performance, achieved an EPA range of 451 miles with 21-inch wheels and 1,111 hp. Lucid has not announced shipping charges, and Tesla's charges vary by shipping method.

Deliveries of the Air Dream Edition have been delayed from the first half to the second half of this year. Lucid said in June that it is nearing production builds at its Arizona factory.

"I'm delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the EPA, a number I believe to be a new record for any EV," said CEO Peter Rawlinson. "Crucially, this landmark has been achieved by Lucid's world-leading in-house EV technology, not by simply installing an oversize battery pack."

Rawlinson is the former chief engineer of the Tesla Model S and has held engineering positions at Jaguar and Lotus.

Related Article
Lucid Air on faster pace to market

In addition to official EPA ratings, Lucid invited Motor Trend reviewers for a test drive that took them from Los Angeles to the Bay Area on a 445-mile route in August. Both the Motor Trend vehicle an identical Lucid vehicle with Rawlinson on board had range to spare upon arrival, according to the automaker.

Lucid also said Thursday that the Air Grand Touring trim with 19-inch wheels and 800 hp achieved an EPA range of 516 miles. With bigger 21-inch wheels, that fell to 469 miles. The Grand Touring starts at $139,000, excluding shipping. Lucid estimates that its future Air Pure trim will have about 400 miles of range with a price of $77,400.

Lucid has said it pre-sold all 500 of the Dream Edition model and has 10,000 reservations for future versions of the Air coming this year and next year.

Shares in Lucid Motors parent company Lucid Group Inc. on Wednesday rose 5 percent to $19.91.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dodge, Porsche top J.D. Power most-appealing new vehicles study
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Dodge
Dodge, Porsche top J.D. Power most-appealing new vehicles study
iRide becomes a lab for tinkering with digital retail formula
Impatient Bronco buyers might get a bottle of spirits via a Ford fund set up to help ease the wait.
No Bronco yet? Ford wants to buy you a drink
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive