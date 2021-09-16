Lucid's launch edition of Air EV hits 520 miles of EPA range

LOS ANGELES — Lucid Motors said Thursday that it has delivered on its promise of industry-leading range for the launch edition of its Air electric sedan, which has been rated by the EPA at 520 miles for the range-focused model.

That beats the Tesla Model S Long Range — the current range champ with a 405-mile EPA rating. The Tesla costs far less at $89,990 excluding shipping, although Lucid plans to offer less-expensive trims with about 400 miles of range.

Lucid's 520-mile model is the $169,000 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range with 19-inch wheels and 933 hp, Lucid said. The other launch model, the Dream Edition Performance, achieved an EPA range of 451 miles with 21-inch wheels and 1,111 hp. Lucid has not announced shipping charges, and Tesla's charges vary by shipping method.

Deliveries of the Air Dream Edition have been delayed from the first half to the second half of this year. Lucid said in June that it is nearing production builds at its Arizona factory.

"I'm delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the EPA, a number I believe to be a new record for any EV," said CEO Peter Rawlinson. "Crucially, this landmark has been achieved by Lucid's world-leading in-house EV technology, not by simply installing an oversize battery pack."

Rawlinson is the former chief engineer of the Tesla Model S and has held engineering positions at Jaguar and Lotus.