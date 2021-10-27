Lucid plans first vehicle deliveries Saturday

LOS ANGELES — Lucid Motors will deliver the first production versions of the Air Dream Edition sedan at an event for first-edition reservation holders this weekend in California.

After years of ups and downs as a struggling electric vehicle startup, Lucid will hand over the electronic keys of an undisclosed number of $169,000 Dream Editions in two variants: Range with 520 miles on tap or Performance with 1,111 hp.

Lucid said in a statement Wednesday that reservation holders had been invited to a day of activities on Saturday that include a driving event hosted by the company's leadership team, followed by the delivery event at its Newark, Calif., headquarters near Tesla Inc.'s Fremont assembly plant.