Lucid plans first vehicle deliveries Saturday

In coming months, the EV startup will shift output at Arizona factory to less expensive versions of Air sedan.

LUCID
A pre-inspection line at Lucid's assembly plant.

LOS ANGELES — Lucid Motors will deliver the first production versions of the Air Dream Edition sedan at an event for first-edition reservation holders this weekend in California.

After years of ups and downs as a struggling electric vehicle startup, Lucid will hand over the electronic keys of an undisclosed number of $169,000 Dream Editions in two variants: Range with 520 miles on tap or Performance with 1,111 hp.

Lucid said in a statement Wednesday that reservation holders had been invited to a day of activities on Saturday that include a driving event hosted by the company's leadership team, followed by the delivery event at its Newark, Calif., headquarters near Tesla Inc.'s Fremont assembly plant.

The limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition gets up to 520 miles of electric range.
Shift in output

Following delivery of the limited run of 520 Dream Edition Air sedans in the coming months, the company will shift production at its Arizona factory to lesser versions, starting with the $139,000 Grand Touring. Next year, the EV maker plans to add the $95,000 Touring and the $77,400 Pure variants. Lucid has yet to announce shipping charges for the Air models.

Toward the second half of 2023, Lucid plans to add the Gravity SUV. The company has not detailed specifications or potential pricing for the Gravity, which has been teased in official photos.

