Lucid Motors plans 20 retail, service locations by end of 2021

Lucid Motors said Wednesday it plans to have 20 retail and service locations in North America by the end of 2021. The electric vehicle startup, which plans to start output of its first production vehicle late this year, already has one store at its headquarters in Newark, Calif.

The company plans to open six more retail locations and a service location this year, a spokesman said. The locations will be in California, Florida, New York and near Washington, D.C. He added that all stores will be equipped with either a service center or mobile service team. The Newark store is currently closed except by appointment due to a stay-at-home order but will reopen later this month.

The retail locations, called Lucid Studios, will "offer a digitally enhanced luxury experience tailored to each customer's purchase and ownership preferences," the company said in a press release. The service locations will display "a commitment to anticipating customer needs, offering time-saving solutions, and minimizing repair times," the company said.

The company, which has a direct-to-consumer model, also said that the locations will embody Lucid's California roots with "a warm atmosphere of natural sustainable materials."

Online buying options with touchless delivery will cater to customers with concerns about the coronavirus, the spokesman said. This option will be available on a website that will launch along with the online unveiling of the Lucid Air on Sept. 9.

The website will allow shoppers to customize and view a vehicle in a variety of environments. An accompanying app will facilitate communication between the company and customers.