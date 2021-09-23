Lucid increases Air launch edition production plan to 520 units

LOS ANGELES -- Lucid Motors is increasing the limited run of its Air Dream Edition sedan from 500 vehicles to 520 in a nod to the 520 miles of electric range that its launch vehicle scored in EPA testing.

The California EV startup is also contacting Dream Edition reservation holders in North America to finalize configuration of their vehicles prior to the start of production, Lucid said this week.

Lucid has said previously that its Arizona factory is nearly ready to build production Air models after assembling quality-validation vehicles in recent weeks. The Air was originally scheduled to launch in the spring before that was delayed to the second half of the year.

Dream Edition reservation holders will now have additional choices when they confirm their final orders. The Dream Edition now comes in two versions: Range, with up to 520 miles on a single charge and 933 hp and Performance, with 1,111 hp and up to 471 miles of range.

Lucid estimates that the Performance model will accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds while the Range will take 2.7 seconds. Both have a top speed of 168 mph.

The automaker also is adding a red color choice to both versions of the Dream Edition in response to customer requests. The other color choices are black, white and an exclusive launch edition copper shade that Lucid calls "Eureka Gold."

The Air Dream Edition is priced from $169,000, not including shipping or the $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs. The launch edition had previously sold out.

Lucid said in June that it has more than 10,000 reservations for non-launch versions of the Air coming next year. The reservations are not guaranteed sales but include a $1,000 refundable deposit. The least expensive version, the Air Pure, starts at $77,400 not including shipping or tax credit.

