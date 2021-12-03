Lithia sells N.Y. store; Terry Taylor buys N.C. dealership

Mega auto retailer Lithia Motors Inc. sold another N.Y. dealership, while Terry Taylor picked up a North Carolina store and Parks Automotive Group purchased two dealerships in separate fourth-quarter deals.

Here's a look at the transactions involving import and domestic dealerships. Two of the transactions involved a group ranked on Automotive News' top 150 dealership group list.

Lithia sells N.Y. store

Lithia Motors Inc. last week divested another store from its 2016 Carbone Auto Group acquisition.

Lithia sold Carbone Honda Yorkville in New York, to Brickl Cos. on Nov. 23.

In October, Lithia sold Carbone Chevrolet in Yorkville and Carbone Buick-GMC of Utica, also in New York, to Brickl.

The Honda dealership was renamed LeadCar Honda Yorkville. Brickl, through its LeadCar dealership group, now has seven stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri and New York.

Brickl, of Prairie du Sac, Wis., said Daniel King is the managing partner of its three New York dealerships. CEO Jason Brickl, in an email to Automotive News, said King has an ownership interest in the New York platform, but he didn't specify how much.

King previously was market general manager for Sonic Automotive Inc.'s standalone used-vehicle EchoPark network of stores, Brickl said in a statement.

Brian Brown and Tony Karabon of DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, handled the transaction.

The Honda dealership is the fifth Carbone store Lithia has sold this year. Lithia in October sold Carbone Nissan in Yorkville to Steet Ponte Auto Group and sold Carbone Hyundai, also in Yorkville, to Frank Mastrovito in May.

According to Lithia's website, the retailer lists five remaining Carbone Auto Group stores in New York: BMW of Utica, Carbone Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Yorkville, Carbone Subaru in Troy, Carbone Subaru of Utica and Don's Ford in Utica.

Lithia, of Medford, Ore., ranked No. 3 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 171,168 new vehicles in 2020. But its April acquisition of Michigan's Suburban Collection makes Lithia the second-largest group going forward.