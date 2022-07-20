Lithia Motors buys Ford dealership, sells Toyota store

Growing Lithia Motors Inc., fresh off purchasing 10 dealerships in three June transactions across Southern Florida and Nevada, acquired a standalone Ford store in Northern California last week.

Lithia bought Elk Grove Ford, south of Sacramento, from Matt Wood, Cale Wood and Rachel Wood on July 13, according to James Mitchell of Cushman & Wakefield's Dealership Capital Services division. He and the firm's Erin Rice, along with Mike Luca of CBRE, represented the sellers in the transaction.

Cale Wood is Matt Wood's nephew and is married to Rachel Wood, Mitchell said.

Lithia will keep the dealership's name, Mitchell said.

The Elk Grove store marks the second Northern California acquisition for the auto retailer this year. In January, Lithia bought three dealerships in Roseville and Yuba City, both north of Sacramento.