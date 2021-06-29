Lithia buys Toyota and Subaru dealerships near Seattle; Swickard adds Toyota store

Lithia Motors Inc. has expanded its presence in the Pacific Northwest with the purchase of the largest Toyota store in Washington state based on new-vehicle sales.

The auto retailer said the store is expected to add $235 million in annual revenue.

Lithia on Tuesday said it paid for Michael's Toyota of Bellevue, near Seattle, using funds from its balance sheet capacity. It also bought Michael's Subaru of Bellevue. Both dealerships' names will remain.

The transaction closed on Monday. Lithia bought the dealerships from Seattle-area dealer David Broadus. Erik Paulson, a minority partner and general manager at both stores, is staying on as general manager.

"This exceptional Toyota store doubles our presence and offerings in the largest automotive retail market in our northwest region," Lithia CEO Bryan DeBoer said in a statement. "We welcome Erik Paulson and his high-performing team as they continue to serve and create loyal, satisfied customers in the greater Seattle area."

Broadus also sold Magic Toyota in Edmonds, Wash., to Swickard Auto Group on Monday.

The store has been renamed Swickard Toyota, said Jeff Swickard, the group's dealer principal.

Swickard said he has a number of dealerships in the region.