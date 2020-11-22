Lincoln's market share rising, but reliability questions raise red flag

In a tough year for much of the industry, Lincoln is gaining market share faster than most of its rivals. But it's also selling the industry's least-reliable vehicles, according to a new survey that signals the luxury brand could have trouble keeping those new customers coming back.

Through a combination of fortuitous product timing and the foresight to invest in remote customer experiences ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, Lincoln is tied with Tesla for this year's biggest share gains among luxury brands, according to internal company data. Lincoln's share has risen eight-tenths of a percentage point to 5.5 percent.

At the same time, Lincoln ranked last in the latest installment of Consumer Reports' annual reliability study, out last week. Its average reliability score was just 8 out of 100 — 21 points below Tesla, which was second to last. (See story, Page 21.)

Lincoln was "dragged down" by its crossover-focused lineup, including the new Aviator and Corsair, the magazine said. But the brand is relying on those same vehicles to continue increasing its market share and sales as it phases out its last U.S. sedan, the Continental.