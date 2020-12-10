Lincoln, Mini top J.D. Power Sales Satisfaction Index

Lincoln claimed the top spot in 2020 for its first solo win as the highest-scoring luxury brand in the J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study released Thursday.

BMW's Mini ranked highest among mass-market brands, replacing Buick in the top spot. Mini has ranked in the top three since 2010.

Lincoln earned 827 points on the index. Last year, Porsche finished first with the same number of points. The last time Lincoln topped the list was 2017, when it shared first place with Mercedes-Benz, at 830 points.

J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study: Luxury brands
Lincoln 827
Lexus 826
Mercedes-Benz 826
Cadillac 825
Infiniti 825
Porsche 825
Segment Average 816
Acura 813
BMW 810
Audi 804
Jaguar 801
Land Rover 800
Volvo 798
Alfa Romeo 797
Genesis 773
Tesla* 804
*Brand is not rank eligible because it does not meet study award criteria.

J.D. Power calculates satisfaction on a 1,000-point scale based on delivery process, dealer personnel, working out the deal, paperwork completion, dealership facility and dealership website. J.D. Power said the study surveyed 35,816 buyers who purchased or leased a new vehicle from January through June 2020.

The Ford Motor Co. luxury brand has refocused its strategy toward customer service experiences, starting with its standard pickup and delivery in 2016. The automaker has also partnered with mental fitness app Calm to enhance ownership, and the brand is working to build Lincoln-only showrooms to offer customers a better retail experience.

Lexus and Mercedes-Benz finished 1 point below Lincoln, with 826 points each. Lexus jumped up 6 points from its 2019 score of 820, and Mercedes increased by 1 point.

Porsche shared third place with Cadillac and Infiniti, at 825 points.

Genesis had the best improvement from last year, with an increase of 45 points, but still remained in last place among luxury brands, at 773.

The luxury brand average increased by 11 points in 2020 to 816.

Porsche and Alfa Romeo both saw their scores decline.

Tesla was profiled for the first time this year, scoring 804 points, but "the automaker is not officially ranked among other brands in the study because it doesn't meet ranking criteria," the study said.

Tesla doesn't grant J.D. Power permission to survey its owners in 15 states where it is required. Tesla's score was calculated based on a sample of surveys from owners in the other states.

Mass-market brands

Mini improved its score by 34 points from 2019, to 824, bumping Buick out of the lead.

GMC ranked second, with 804 points, 13 points higher than last year.

Ranking third was Buick, whose score also increased, from 795 to 803.

The Ford brand came in fourth, at 798 — a 16-point gain from 2019.

The mass-market average went up by 12 points to 784.

J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study: Mass market brands
Mini 824
GMC 804
Buick 803
Ford 798
Subaru 793
Nissan 792
Honda 790
Chevrolet 787
Mazda 785
Volkswagen 784
Segment Average 784
Dodge 779
Mitsubishi 778
Toyota 777
Hyundai 773
Kia 771
Jeep 768
Ram 768
Chrysler 756
Fiat 756

"The pandemic provided dealers with a wide-open path to allow different approaches to sell vehicles outside of their traditional showroom sales process," said Chris Sutton, vice president of automotive retail at J.D. Power. "It's revealing, too, that 44 percent of online shoppers are now selecting the exact vehicle they want from inventory on a dealer's website, which is an increase of 13 percentage points from January of this year."

He said, "nearly one in four buyers say their purchase experience during the pandemic will make them less likely to shop in person in the future, indicating that digital retail processes are here to stay."

Customers who did a majority of their paperwork online were the most satisfied, with 873 points, 35 points higher than those who did not complete paperwork online. Satisfaction for buyers who used virtual communication and who agreed to prices online also ranked higher.

This year, the study was redesigned to emphasize digital retail and remote-buying amid the pandemic.

