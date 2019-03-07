Larry H. Miller Dealerships acquires Arizona store, adds 272 employees

Larry H. Miller Dealerships has acquired Berge Ford in Mesa, Ariz., bringing the dealership group to 13 stores in Arizona and 63 overall.

In addition to the core dealership, the acquisition, announced last week, includes a collision center, commercial vehicle center and off-site quick service operation. The store was renamed Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa, effective March 1.

"We're thrilled to continue to grow our presence with a strong brand in a market we love," Dean Fitzpatrick, president of Larry H. Miller Dealerships, said in a statement.

Company spokeswoman Sara Waldman told Automotive News that the acquisition adds 272 employees to the dealership group, increasing its employment to 6,193 people. She declined to disclose annual vehicle sales or annual revenue for the former Berge Ford or terms of the acquisition. Larry H. Miller Dealerships, headquartered in suburban Salt Lake City, has stores in Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Idaho, Washington and California, she said.

In January, Larry H. Miller Group announced it was searching for a CEO after longtime company executive Clark Whitworth said he would step down this year to become a mission president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Whitworth, a 31-year veteran of the company, has been CEO for four years. In addition to dealerships, Larry H. Miller Group owns the NBA's Utah Jazz and operates entertainment, finance, insurance and real estate businesses.

Waldman said Larry H. Miller Dealerships had 2018 new-vehicle retail sales of 68,548 and used-vehicle retail sales of 53,753.