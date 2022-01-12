Lamborghini's global sales jump 13% to record 8,405 vehicles

Automobili Lamborghini said it delivered a record 8,405 vehicles globally last year, up 13 percent, including an 11 percent gain in the U.S., where it delivered 2,472 vehicles.

A breakdown of U.S. sales by nameplate was not available. However, on a global basis, the Urus SUV accounted for 60 percent of the brand's sales last year, with the Huracan making up 31 percent and the Aventador contributing the remainder.

The brand, a unit of Volkswagen Group, said Europe, the Middle East and Africa was its largest region in terms of percent of total sales. The region was up 12 percent overall, followed by North and South America and its Asia-Pacific region, which both rose 14 percent.

"This record has provided confirmation of four factors for us: the solidity of our strategic plan, our brand's outstanding international reputation, the competence and passion of our people and the exceptional professionalism and dynamism shown by our 173 dealers in 52 markets, who have continued to invest alongside us at a challenging, uncertain time," Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said in a statement.

Winkelmann said Lamborghini plans to unveil four new products in 2022 as it moves to hybridize its lineup completely by 2024.