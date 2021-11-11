Luxury EVs will take the stage as LA show returns

Automakers will show about 10 electric vehicles or concepts at the rebranded AutoMobility LA show.

Subaru’s first electric vehicle, the Solterra crossover, is scheduled to arrive in U.S. dealerships in 2022.

The Los Angeles Auto Show is back following a break last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Automakers will showcase more than a dozen electric vehicles, concepts and model variations. The reveals include two variants of Porsche's fast-selling Taycan sedan and new electric crossovers from Fisker and Subaru.

But it's not all EVs.

L.A. debuts
  • BMW SUV concept
  • Fisker Ocean crossover
  • Hyundai Seven concept
  • Kia EV9 crossover concept
  • Land Rover Range Rover SUV
  • Mini Vision Urbanaut concept
  • Nissan Rogue crossover
  • Porsche Taycan GTS sedan
  • Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo long-roof sedan
  • Porsche Mission R electric concept 
  • Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS coupe
  • Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition sedan 
  • Subaru Solterra electric crossover
  • VinFast e35 crossover
  • VinFast e36 crossover

BMW will reveal a new flagship SUV plug-in hybrid concept, while Jaguar Land Rover will showcase its fifth-generation Range Rover SUV.

BMW: The luxury automaker will showcase a top-of-the-line performance SUV concept at an off-site event on the eve of the show.

The BMW M-brand vehicle will be a plug-in hybrid. Reports say the model will be offered in three variants, including a V-8 plug-in hybrid that will deliver at least 750 hp. Production of the two-row model should begin in late 2022 at BMW's Greer, S.C., assembly plant.

Fisker’s Ocean crossover will be made in Austria by Magna Steyr.

Fisker: The California EV maker will reveal the Ocean, an electric crossover that will be assembled by Magna Steyr in Austria.

Hyundai says the interior of its Seven EV concept has a “personalized lounge ambiance.”

Hyundai: The automaker expects to unveil the Seven, an EV concept that hints at an SUV coming to the Ioniq family, Hyundai's dedicated battery-electric vehicle brand. The company said the interior features eco-friendly materials in a "premium and personalized lounge ambiance."

Jaguar Land Rover: Jaguar Land Rover will display for the first time at an auto show the redesigned 2022 Range Rover, the fifth generation of the vehicle that started the luxury SUV segment 51 years ago.

The 2022 Range Rover has three-row seating and a new all-wheel-drive system.

The new model, scheduled to arrive in April, will offer three-row seating, four-wheel steering and a new all-wheel-drive system. The starting price is $105,350, and upper trim models will compete directly with the Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX and other luxury off-road vehicles.

Kia: The automaker will show an EV9 concept that will hint heavily at a future three-row crossover built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated electric-vehicle architecture.
Mini: The BMW car brand will show its electric Vision Urbanaut concept for the first time in North America. The concept serves as inspiration for potential future production EVs, Mini said.

Nissan: The Japanese automaker will debut a more powerful version of its bestselling Rogue compact crossover. The 2022 Rogue's 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo engine boosts horsepower by about 10 percent and is more fuel-efficient than the current generation.

Porsche: The sports car maker will reveal an expanded lineup of electric models.

Porsche will show two new variants of the Taycan, including a wagon-style electric sedan. Unlike the Cross Turismo model, the long-roof Sport Turismo version will not offer off-road capabilities.

Porsche will also show a GTS variant that will slot just below the Taycan Turbo. It will be powered by a 93.4-kWh battery and have sporty styling and handling.

Also on display will be the Mission R electric concept car, which combines performance with sustainable materials, such as natural fiber-reinforced plastics. It goes from 0 to 62 mph in less than 2.5 seconds.

Porsche will debut a track-focused variant of the Cayman GT4 that is expected in the first half of 2022. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS will be powered by a 4.0-liter flat-six that delivers about 500 hp, according to reports.

The automaker will showcase a Platinum Edition of its four-door Panamera sedan.

Subaru: The automaker will debut its first electric vehicle — the Solterra crossover. The Japan-built vehicle, jointly developed with Toyota Motor Corp., is scheduled to arrive in U.S. dealerships in the second half of 2022. The Solterra will be built on a dedicated EV platform called e-Subaru Global Platform.

VinFast will display its electric crossovers — the e35, shown here, and e36.

VinFast: Vietnamese automaker VinFast will make its U.S. debut as an EV brand, displaying its e35 and e36 electric crossovers. VinFast plans to open its first U.S. showrooms in 2022 and begin taking preorders from American customers in the first half of next year.

Richard Truett contributed to this report.

