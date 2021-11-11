Luxury EVs will take the stage as LA show returns

The new model, scheduled to arrive in April, will offer three-row seating, four-wheel steering and a new all-wheel-drive system. The starting price is $105,350, and upper trim models will compete directly with the Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX and other luxury off-road vehicles.

Kia: The automaker will show an EV9 concept that will hint heavily at a future three-row crossover built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated electric-vehicle architecture.

Mini: The BMW car brand will show its electric Vision Urbanaut concept for the first time in North America. The concept serves as inspiration for potential future production EVs, Mini said.

Nissan: The Japanese automaker will debut a more powerful version of its bestselling Rogue compact crossover. The 2022 Rogue's 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo engine boosts horsepower by about 10 percent and is more fuel-efficient than the current generation.

Porsche: The sports car maker will reveal an expanded lineup of electric models.

Porsche will show two new variants of the Taycan, including a wagon-style electric sedan. Unlike the Cross Turismo model, the long-roof Sport Turismo version will not offer off-road capabilities.

Porsche will also show a GTS variant that will slot just below the Taycan Turbo. It will be powered by a 93.4-kWh battery and have sporty styling and handling.

Also on display will be the Mission R electric concept car, which combines performance with sustainable materials, such as natural fiber-reinforced plastics. It goes from 0 to 62 mph in less than 2.5 seconds.

Porsche will debut a track-focused variant of the Cayman GT4 that is expected in the first half of 2022. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS will be powered by a 4.0-liter flat-six that delivers about 500 hp, according to reports.

The automaker will showcase a Platinum Edition of its four-door Panamera sedan.

Subaru: The automaker will debut its first electric vehicle — the Solterra crossover. The Japan-built vehicle, jointly developed with Toyota Motor Corp., is scheduled to arrive in U.S. dealerships in the second half of 2022. The Solterra will be built on a dedicated EV platform called e-Subaru Global Platform.