Knight Automotive Group of western Canada buys two California Ford dealerships

Western Canada's Knight Automotive Group entered the U.S. last month, buying two Ford dealerships in California.
Kevin Knight and Knight Automotive on Dec. 9 bought Sunrise Ford Fontana and Sunrise Ford North Hollywood, both in California, from the Bruncati family, according to Performance Brokerage Services, an Irvine, Calif., buy-sell firm that handled the transaction.
"We have always had an interest in expanding to the U.S.," Braeden Mueller, vice president of Knight Automotive, wrote in an email to Automotive News. "We wanted to find the right fit for our business model and were patient in pursuing the right acquisition."
Knight Automotive is among several Canadian dealership groups that have headed south for dealership purchases in recent years. Foundation Automotive Corp. of Calgary, Alberta, for example, has grown considerably in the U.S. since buying its first dealerships here in 2019.