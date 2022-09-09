Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states

Auto retail groups acquire Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships in purchases involving stores in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming.

Facebook

Busam Automotive in August 2022 bought the former Bill Marine Ford-Lincoln dealership in Wilmington, Ohio.

Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions.

Here's a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming.

Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana

Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on Aug. 3 bought Duell's Evansville Kia in Indiana from Doug Duell and Amish Patel.

The store's new name is Lou Fusz Kia of Evansville.

With the purchase, Lou Fusz now has 12 new-car dealerships, two used-vehicle dealerships and a motorsports store, said Randy Fusz, who runs the family's automotive operations with his four brothers and sister as a silent partner.

"We love the [new store's] location," he said. "It's the first dealership off 'dealer row' on Division Street. There's a bunch of brands that go down that road."

The group in May also purchased Tri-Ford Inc. in Highland, Ill. The growth is part of the family's goal to double its new-car dealership footprint over the next 10 years.

"We are looking at six different opportunities," Fusz, CEO of Lou Fusz Automotive, told Automotive News. "We've drawn a circle for under 300 miles away from us, to stay within three hours' driving time."

None of those prospective acquisitions are under contract, he said, but they include multiple domestic and import brand stores.

"The opportunity we may go after also comes down to going and visiting and understanding the people side, too, what kind of culture they have," Fusz said. "We take a lot of that into consideration."

The emphasis on the culture falls in line with Fusz's interest in retaining staff from dealerships after a purchase. For example, with this most recent purchase in Evansville, Patel is Fusz's general manager. And the Ford store in Illinois also retained the previous owner's staff and kept the previous owner's son on as general manager.

"If it's further away, the less we really want to have to come in and make changes," Fusz said. The group wants to buy turnkey stores that don't require "wholesale change," he said, though it invests in upgrading facilities when needed.

The Fusz family is celebrating its 70th year in the auto retail business. Randy's grandfather Louis Fusz Sr. in 1952 bought a Dodge-Plymouth store, where Randy's father, Lou Fusz Jr., worked and learned the business.

Paul Kechnie and Mark Shackelford, the Texas & Midwest partners for Performance Brokerage Services, an Irvine, Calif., buy-sell firm, handled the transaction.

Dealership Buy-SellDealership Buy-Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy-sells and submit details of your deals here.

JN Automotive adds Volvo dealership in Hawaii

JN Automotive Group of Honolulu on May 31 acquired a Volvo store in Hawaii from Cutter Automotive Galleries, according to a story from Pacific Business News and confirmed by Volvo Cars USA.

The Cutter dealership had a main location in Waipahu — Cutter Volvo Cars Waipahu — and a satellite location in Honolulu, a Volvo spokesman confirmed to Automotive News. When JN Automotive bought the dealership, the store was consolidated into the Honolulu location, the spokesman said.

It was renamed Volvo Cars Honolulu.

There are plans to relocate the business to an existing JN Automotive property, company President Brad Nicolai told Pacific Business News. He told the outlet that the group has been expanding its luxury portfolio, adding Porsche, Lincoln, Genesis and now Volvo during the past three years.

Brad Nicolai's father, Joe Nicolai, started the family-owned JN Automotive in 1961, beginning with used-vehicle sales, according to its website.

JN Automotive now sells 14 automotive brands in Hawaii such as Alfa Romeo, Audi, Bentley, Ferrari, Chevrolet, Jaguar and Lamborghini and has two motorcycle stores.

In June, JN Automotive sold a Hyundai dealership in Honolulu to Windward Auto Group.

According to its website, Cutter Automotive has five Hawaii dealerships, including a Buick-GMC store in Waipahu, Stellantis outlets in Honolulu and Pearl City and Mazda stores in Honolulu and Waipahu.

Related Article
Here's our 2022 list of the top U.S. dealership groups

Busam Automotive expands with domestic-branded dealership purchase

Busam Automotive of Cincinnati last month purchased its first Ford-Lincoln store, the former Bill Marine Ford-Lincoln in Wilmington, Ohio, northeast of Cincinnati.

Joe Busam is vice president of Busam Automotive. With the new store, which was renamed Busam Ford-Lincoln, the group has three dealerships, he said in an email. The others are Busam Nissan in Cincinnati and Busam Subaru in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Fairfield, Ohio.

The closing was Aug. 1, according to broker Tim Wild. Wild said he represented Busam in the negotiations but worked closely with both parties. Wild is director of the Midwest and Plains region for buy-sell firm Tim Lamb Group in Columbus, Ohio.

Wild said that besides the dealership's desirable location — roughly between Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio — another attractive aspect of the Ford-Lincoln store is the potential for commercial truck sales.

The seller was Springfield, Ohio, dealer Bill Marine. Marine said in a phone interview that the family business intends to keep operating Bill Marine Auto Center in Springfield, which has three new-vehicle franchises — a Volkswagen-Mazda dual and a standalone Honda store.

"I'm not retiring," Marine told Automotive News. "But you never know in this crazy market — check with me again in six months!"

His business also includes a couple standalone used-car dealerships and some real estate holdings, he said. Wild said Marine purchased the Wilmington dealership in 1960.

Brownlee Automotive adds Honda dealership

Anthony Brownlee of Brownlee Automotive on March 1 bought Valley Motor Honda in Sheridan, Wyo., from Richard Weber, a Honda spokeswoman confirmed.

The dealership was renamed Sheridan Honda. Sheridan is in northern Wyoming, near the Montana border.

Anthony Brownlee launched Brownlee Automotive of Denver in fall 2018, according to his group's website. The group's first acquisition in fall 2019 of Garvin Motors in Powell, Wyo., now operates as Yellowstone Motors, a Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Toyota dealership, according to the website.

Brownlee is on the board of directors of the American International Automobile Dealers Association, the association confirmed.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The writing is on the wall for ringless voicemails
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Some dealerships use ringless voicemails as part of their marketing. The law prohibits these messages without prior written consent.
The writing is on the wall for ringless voicemails
Inventory in U.S. inches up to 1.21M
Used cars
Wholesale used-vehicle prices fell ‘substantially' through August
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-5-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive