Kia partners with Affinitiv for digital service lane platform

Kia's dealership network will now have access to a more modern, tech-based service lane platform via a partnership with Affinitiv, a software firm specializing in automotive solutions.

The new digital platform, called Ultimate Service Lane, will help Kia dealers simplify the service lane process, prioritize efficiency and profitability as well as keep the customer connected throughout the service experience.

Service managers will be able to leverage the tool to assign the right technician to each job and keep tighter control over the time spent on individual appointments. It will also assist in standardizing the vehicle inspection process and allocating the proper billable hours to each repair order.

The digital solution also aligns the service side of the dealership with consumers' demand for more transparency during vehicle inspections and services as well as the desire to interact more in a digital environment.

Customers will be able to book service appointments online with smartphones or handheld devices and communicate directly with the service manager or technician over text. The dealership can also interact with the appointment-setting tool using a desktop web application.

Following the vehicle inspection, a digital diagnostic report will be sent directly to the customer's smartphone. The customer can then review and approve service recommendations directly from the phone.

Digitizing the service experience also will help Kia dealers attract and retain younger talent as many candidates that enter the workforce are accustomed to using technology-based tools.

Ultimate Service Lane is a solution that Affinitiv customized for Kia's specific needs.